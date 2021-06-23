Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 189,798 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

