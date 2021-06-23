Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 135,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,254. The stock has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

