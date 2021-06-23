Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.33 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after buying an additional 290,525 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 29,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,313. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

