Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.76 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.67. 15,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,902. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.