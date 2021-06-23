Duality Advisers LP Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $220.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.82. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

