Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PFG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 4,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

