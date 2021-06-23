DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $10.85 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $302,320.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $10.44 or 0.00032804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.59 or 1.00192885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,079 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

