E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $264.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

