E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 819 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 819 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $103,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.