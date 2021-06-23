E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $123,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,941 shares of company stock worth $1,283,760 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

