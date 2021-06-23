E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $124,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 142,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $327.19 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.39 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.51.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.