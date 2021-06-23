E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.