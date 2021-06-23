E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 12,141.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $314,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

