e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

ELF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,094. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

