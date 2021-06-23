E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.93 ($11.69) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.14. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.