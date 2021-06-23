Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $40.91. 2,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $536.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

