Eastern Bankshares (EBC) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) is one of 114 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eastern Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 30.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares Competitors 15.44% 7.31% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million $22.74 million 36.08 Eastern Bankshares Competitors $844.11 million $84.23 million 16.24

Eastern Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eastern Bankshares Competitors 382 1576 1326 78 2.33

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.85%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares peers beat Eastern Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.