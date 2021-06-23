Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

