EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

