Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 703,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.