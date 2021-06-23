Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

