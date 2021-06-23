Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.86.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

