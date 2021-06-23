Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

