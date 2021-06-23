Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $141,233.74 and approximately $497.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.20 or 0.05865432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116015 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,199,500 coins and its circulating supply is 46,148,169 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

