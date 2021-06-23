Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $51.32 million and $6.11 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.17 or 0.00644631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

