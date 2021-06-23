Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,380 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 383,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

