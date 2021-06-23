Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,294 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. 13,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,971. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

