Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,174 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

NTLA stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

