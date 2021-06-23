Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,750 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 279.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

