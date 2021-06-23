Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 384,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,120,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

