Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,450.01. 28,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,340.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

