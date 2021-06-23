EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.54. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

