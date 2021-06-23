Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 6,625 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.