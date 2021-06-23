Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,753 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Enbridge worth $67,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

