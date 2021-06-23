Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.