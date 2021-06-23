Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENLAY shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 366,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,869. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.