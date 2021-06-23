Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Energizer reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,672. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Energizer by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

