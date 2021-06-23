Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Up 5.5%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 42,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,068,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enerplus by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,966 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 355,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.