Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.97

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 358079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

