Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $553.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

