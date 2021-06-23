EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

