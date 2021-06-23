Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Glaukos worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

