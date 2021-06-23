Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $5,647,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

