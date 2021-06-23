Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,900 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

