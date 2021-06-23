Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 275.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $16,293,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 372.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.