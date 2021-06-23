Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

