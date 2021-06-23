Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 4,201,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

