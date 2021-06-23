Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.75 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.