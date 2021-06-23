Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.34.

TSE EQX traded down C$0.61 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.85. 1,492,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

