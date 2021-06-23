Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

